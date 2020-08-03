Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of 'Class of Possibilities' 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Zayed University, ZU, will celebrate the virtual graduation ceremony of Class of 2020 on Wednesday, August 5th, under the theme 'Class of Possibilities'.

"Despite the global social distancing guidelines, ZU's virtual graduation ceremony is set to celebrate the resilience, determination, and accomplishments of its 1,592 graduates across eight colleges," the University announced in a statement on Monday.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

It will also host a number of ministers from the UAE Cabinet and government leaders to participate as guests speakers at the virtual graduation ceremony including Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, and President of Zayed University, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

Al Kaabi expressed her sincere gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatma and recognised her continuous efforts and support towards Zayed University since its inception, which has had a significant impact on the quality of the graduates and their active contribution to the development of the UAE.

She said, "Throughout the years, Zayed University has continously introduced its students to the brightest and most influential minds in the educational space and other domains to give them the foundation they need to build resilience and prepare them for the changes of today's ever evolving world. The University has consistently aimed to equip its’ students with the skills they need to be successful in their careers and in their lives."

"Our students are resilient and have overcome great odds to achieve their degrees. Through hosting the virtual ceremony and bringing together influential leaders, we want our graduates to know that we all celebrate their success. We are proud of their achievements and we are using this graduation as an opportunity to remind them to move forward with hope and confidence and that nothing should stop them toward pursuing their ambitions," Al Kaabi added.

To address the significant milestone of the Class of Possibilities, guest speakers will share their insights with the graduates, reflecting upon their own specialisations and offering personal anecdotes to instill hope and optimism during these unprecedented times.