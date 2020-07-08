UrduPoint.com
Zayed University To Host First Virtual Commencement To Honour 2020 Graduating Class

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Zayed University to host first virtual commencement to honour 2020 graduating class

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Zayed University, ZU, has announced that it will host its annual graduation ceremony virtually this year to celebrate the achievements of its students. The university's graduating class of 2020 includes 1,573 students from 28 nationalities.

This year's ceremony, under the theme "Class of Possibilities", will take place on 5th August, 2020. The university will honour its 18th cohort of female undergraduates and the 8th cohort of male undergraduates. Of the total, 1,468 undergraduate students and 105 postgraduate students will receive their certificates. Emirati graduates constitute 87 percent of the total, while international students make up the remaining 13 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and President of Zayed University, said, "Our mission at Zayed University has always been to prepare and empower our students to meet the new realities of the job market. And now, especially in these challenging times, we recognise the need for togetherness and solidarity as we celebrate this pivotal milestone in their lives. Through our first-ever virtual graduation ceremony, we will honour the achievements, grit, and determination of the graduates in an appropriate manner."

"There is much expectation from this generation, given the current global challenges. With this ceremony being held under the theme "Class of Possibilities", I am very optimistic that the Class of 2020 has what it takes to create a lasting impact on the development of the UAE and the world," she added.

Transitioning into the digital format this year, the university has also launched a dedicated microsite for the occasion that can be accessed by logging on to graduation.zu.ac.ae. The portal will provide a unique opportunity to simulate the physical commencement experience for students and their families watching from home.

More than 3,000 participants, including the graduates, current students, parents, ZU's partners, and the wider public are expected to attend the virtual graduation ceremony. Students will be directed through the website to register for the graduation and receive a unique code, which allows them to visit the campus to collect their gowns.

To ensure their safety, the students have been classified into different groups to visit the campus, whether in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, to collect their gowns at separate timings.

In addition to collecting their gowns, all graduating students can, during their visit to the campus between Thursday, 9th July and Saturday, 11th July, 2020, have their graduation photos taken. She also confirmed that the graduates of determination do not have to reach the campus to collect their gowns. Instead, the university will deliver it at their desired locations.

Guests will receive an invitation link following their online registration on the university's website. Those keen to join the ceremony are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments via ZU’s social media channels.

