Open Menu

Zayed University To Organise Over 50 Events As Part Of UAE Innovates 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Zayed University (ZU) has announced the organisation of more than 50 events as part of the UAE Innovates 2025, the nation’s largest celebration of innovation.

Throughout February, Zayed University’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host a diverse and dynamic lineup of events, workshops, competitions, and discussion forums, reinforcing the university’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.

This year’s programme, under the theme Empowering the Future Through Innovation, will feature activities across various disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

The events are designed to inspire, educate, and empower students to address real-world challenges and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation.

Prof. Micheal Allen, Acting Vice President at Zayed University, commented, “At Zayed University, we are committed to nurturing a culture of innovation that aligns with the UAE’s transition towards a more knowledge-based economy. Innovation Month shines a spotlight on the talent of our students, faculty, staff and partners and their commitment to solving global challenges through groundbreaking ideas and pioneering solutions.”

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Hub February

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

6 minutes ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

6 minutes ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

9 minutes ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

21 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

1 hour ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

1 hour ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East