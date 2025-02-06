Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Zayed University (ZU) has announced the organisation of more than 50 events as part of the UAE Innovates 2025, the nation’s largest celebration of innovation.

Throughout February, Zayed University’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host a diverse and dynamic lineup of events, workshops, competitions, and discussion forums, reinforcing the university’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.

This year’s programme, under the theme Empowering the Future Through Innovation, will feature activities across various disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

The events are designed to inspire, educate, and empower students to address real-world challenges and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation.

Prof. Micheal Allen, Acting Vice President at Zayed University, commented, “At Zayed University, we are committed to nurturing a culture of innovation that aligns with the UAE’s transition towards a more knowledge-based economy. Innovation Month shines a spotlight on the talent of our students, faculty, staff and partners and their commitment to solving global challenges through groundbreaking ideas and pioneering solutions.”

