Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Zayed University (ZU) is once again championing innovation and creativity as it participates in UAE Innovates 2025, the country’s largest innovation festival.

Throughout February, Zayed University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host a diverse lineup of events, workshops, and competitions, reinforcing the university’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.

Under the theme Empowering the Future Through Innovation, this year’s programme features over 50 activities spanning artificial intelligence, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. These include hackathons, competitions, and discussion forums designed to encourage students to tackle real-world challenges and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global innovation hub.

Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice-President of Zayed University, said, "At Zayed University, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation that supports the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. This month-long celebration will turn our campuses into hubs of creativity, showcasing the talent of our students, faculty, staff, and partners as they develop groundbreaking solutions to global challenges."

Pioneering AI Solutions for Environmental Challenges – A hackathon by the College of Natural and Health Sciences will unite students, faculty, and staff to develop AI-driven solutions for climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.

AI-Powered Learning Startup Competition – The College of Interdisciplinary Studies (CIS) will invite aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch AI-driven solutions for gamifying education for children aged 3-16, with a chance to win AED50,000 in startup grants.

Digital Innovation in Smart Cities – CIS will collaborate with Siemens Advanta middle East, with Vice-President Markus Schwarz leading a workshop on how AI and digital twins are transforming urban environments.

Assessment in the Era of AI – Organised by the Centre for Educational Innovation, this forum will explore AI’s impact on academic assessments and learning methodologies.

Bloomberg Terminals Workshop and Stock Trading Competition – The College of business will offer hands-on training in Bloomberg terminals, challenging students to demonstrate their financial expertise.

Arabic Public Speaking Masterclass – The Zai Arabic Language Research Center will host a masterclass for 30 selected students to refine their public speaking skills in Modern Standard Arabic, promoting linguistic excellence and cultural pride.