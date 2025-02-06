Zayed University To Organise Over 50 Events As Part Of UAE Innovates 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Zayed University (ZU) is once again championing innovation and creativity as it participates in UAE Innovates 2025, the country’s largest innovation festival.
Throughout February, Zayed University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host a diverse lineup of events, workshops, and competitions, reinforcing the university’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.
Under the theme Empowering the Future Through Innovation, this year’s programme features over 50 activities spanning artificial intelligence, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. These include hackathons, competitions, and discussion forums designed to encourage students to tackle real-world challenges and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global innovation hub.
Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice-President of Zayed University, said, "At Zayed University, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation that supports the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. This month-long celebration will turn our campuses into hubs of creativity, showcasing the talent of our students, faculty, staff, and partners as they develop groundbreaking solutions to global challenges."
Pioneering AI Solutions for Environmental Challenges – A hackathon by the College of Natural and Health Sciences will unite students, faculty, and staff to develop AI-driven solutions for climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.
AI-Powered Learning Startup Competition – The College of Interdisciplinary Studies (CIS) will invite aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch AI-driven solutions for gamifying education for children aged 3-16, with a chance to win AED50,000 in startup grants.
Digital Innovation in Smart Cities – CIS will collaborate with Siemens Advanta middle East, with Vice-President Markus Schwarz leading a workshop on how AI and digital twins are transforming urban environments.
Assessment in the Era of AI – Organised by the Centre for Educational Innovation, this forum will explore AI’s impact on academic assessments and learning methodologies.
Bloomberg Terminals Workshop and Stock Trading Competition – The College of business will offer hands-on training in Bloomberg terminals, challenging students to demonstrate their financial expertise.
Arabic Public Speaking Masterclass – The Zai Arabic Language Research Center will host a masterclass for 30 selected students to refine their public speaking skills in Modern Standard Arabic, promoting linguistic excellence and cultural pride.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules
More Stories From Middle East
-
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 20257 minutes ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate7 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign21 minutes ago
-
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi21 minutes ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents21 minutes ago
-
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billion22 minutes ago
-
UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement37 minutes ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu tournament brings international competitors to Moscow37 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation37 minutes ago
-
10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology37 minutes ago
-
Passenger traffic sees 10% growth, reaching 147.8 million in 202451 minutes ago
-
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica51 minutes ago