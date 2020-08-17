UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed University Will Adopt Hybrid Education Model For Next Academic Year: Noura Al Kaabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Zayed University will adopt hybrid education model for next academic year: Noura Al Kaabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Zayed University will adopt a hybrid education model for the next academic year, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and President of Zayed University announced on Monday.

"As we pivot to reassemble for the new academic year at Zayed University, we are taking the highest precautionary measures to welcome students, faculty and staff back to our campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In light of the current situation and in line with the directives of the Ministry of Higher Education, we have made the decision to transition to a hybrid education model, in our efforts to encourage the continuation of remote learning as well as on-campus learning wherever necessary,'' she said in a statement.

''We have instituted a remote working policy for a considerable percentage of our staff. All classes will begin online on the 24th of August 2020 and some lab and studio courses will switch to face to face classes tentatively on the 6th of September 2020."

She added, "The health and safety of our students and employees is our utmost priority. We are implementing a number of additional measures at Zayed University, which will be regularly communicated in a timely manner, while we monitor the situation as we progress into the Fall Semester."

Related Topics

Education Dubai Progress August September 2020 All

Recent Stories

Our priorities are the development of a digital ec ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Pipe Maker TMK Applies for Delisting From ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Does Not Threaten Belarus, Supports Its Indep ..

57 minutes ago

US Sanctions on 4 Ugandans Over Adoption Scam - Tr ..

57 minutes ago

Yale University Medical School Launches Phase 3 Tr ..

59 minutes ago

G7 Ministers Discuss Support for Lebanon, COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.