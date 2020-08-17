Zayed University will adopt hybrid education model for next academic year: Noura Al Kaabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Zayed University will adopt a hybrid education model for the next academic year, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and President of Zayed University announced on Monday.

"As we pivot to reassemble for the new academic year at Zayed University, we are taking the highest precautionary measures to welcome students, faculty and staff back to our campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In light of the current situation and in line with the directives of the Ministry of Higher Education, we have made the decision to transition to a hybrid education model, in our efforts to encourage the continuation of remote learning as well as on-campus learning wherever necessary,'' she said in a statement.

''We have instituted a remote working policy for a considerable percentage of our staff. All classes will begin online on the 24th of August 2020 and some lab and studio courses will switch to face to face classes tentatively on the 6th of September 2020."

She added, "The health and safety of our students and employees is our utmost priority. We are implementing a number of additional measures at Zayed University, which will be regularly communicated in a timely manner, while we monitor the situation as we progress into the Fall Semester."