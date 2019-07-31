Zayed University wins 'Blackboard Catalyst Award'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Staff from Zayed University, ZU, were named winners of the 'Blackboard Catalyst Award for Optimising Student Experience' which honours those institutions whose educational and administrative innovations have markedly improved the total learner experience.

This includes their addressing of new and changing dynamics in fields such as student recruitment, financial aid, enrollment, retention and assessment, graduation, and beyond.

Commenting on the win, Zayed University Provost Dr. Michael Wilson, said, "One should note that there are only a handful of winners each year and that Blackboard has more than 16,000 clients across 90 countries reaching 100 million users. So when Zayed University is selected as a winner in this competition, it is a real testimony to the vision, hard work, and the efforts placed in optimising the learning experience at ZU.

"

"It is also evidence of how Zayed University is benchmarking with other universities worldwide. It is the first time that Zayed University has ever won this award, and it is something that we should all celebrate," Dr. Wilson added.

Founded in 2005, the annual Catalyst Awards recognise and honour innovation and excellence in the Blackboard global community of practice, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Blackboard experts.