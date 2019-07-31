UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed University Wins 'Blackboard Catalyst Award'

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Zayed University wins 'Blackboard Catalyst Award'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Staff from Zayed University, ZU, were named winners of the 'Blackboard Catalyst Award for Optimising Student Experience' which honours those institutions whose educational and administrative innovations have markedly improved the total learner experience.

This includes their addressing of new and changing dynamics in fields such as student recruitment, financial aid, enrollment, retention and assessment, graduation, and beyond.

Commenting on the win, Zayed University Provost Dr. Michael Wilson, said, "One should note that there are only a handful of winners each year and that Blackboard has more than 16,000 clients across 90 countries reaching 100 million users. So when Zayed University is selected as a winner in this competition, it is a real testimony to the vision, hard work, and the efforts placed in optimising the learning experience at ZU.

"

"It is also evidence of how Zayed University is benchmarking with other universities worldwide. It is the first time that Zayed University has ever won this award, and it is something that we should all celebrate," Dr. Wilson added.

Founded in 2005, the annual Catalyst Awards recognise and honour innovation and excellence in the Blackboard global community of practice, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Blackboard experts.

Related Topics

Technology Student All From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid will be a Twitter debutant

41 seconds ago

PTI Dharna case: ATC exempts top leadership of PTI ..

42 seconds ago

DC stresses mutual cooperation among parents, poli ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on passenger bu ..

46 seconds ago

China to further guarantee fairness in government ..

49 seconds ago

Sindh govt providing free health facilities to peo ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.