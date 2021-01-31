Zayed University’s incubated start-up ‘Takalam’ wins Enterprise Agility Award from Entrepreneur Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) Health-tech start-up Takalam, an online counselling platform for mental well-being, recently won the Wellness Platform of The Year Award from Entrepreneur middle East.

This annual award series recognises businesses and individuals across the Middle East who have established themselves as industry innovators.

Takalam launched a platform last year offering a private and convenient counselling service that connects individuals directly with mental health professionals. Services currently being offered include individual therapy, couples therapy, and group therapy.

The platform guides users through the journey by matching them with a relevant expert in accordance with their needs and personal preferences. Treatments are focussed on issues such as depression, stress, and anxiety, among others. All services are provided online, through video and audio calls, as well as live text-based chatting, while also providing the option of anonymity.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, said, "If challenges with mental health would affect our ability to participate in the demands of daily life and thrive towards our ambitions and goals, then it would be irrational not to seek professional counselling to resolve any drawbacks. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) globally, anxiety disorders are the most common of all mental disorders, affecting 1 in 6 adults, and two-thirds of those affected do not seek help for their issues.

The platform is the first of its kind in the UAE to offer mental health support in Arabic and English to individuals as well as organisations seeking support for their employees during these unprecedented times. Takalam has developed an innovative Employee Well-Being Programme which takes a proactive approach in focussing on mental healthcare at the workplace. The platform has been taking on board qualified mental health experts who contribute to making services accessible to all.

"Takalam is committed to being proactive by removing the social stigma and barriers to seeking help. We aim to empower individuals and employers to access the support they need in a manner that promotes understanding, accessibility, and affordability," stated the Founder and CEO of Takalam, Khawla Hammad, a Zayed University (ZU) alumni, at the launch.

Takalam thrived under the guidance of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre at ZU. The Centre’s Director, Dr. Wasseem Abaza, stated, "We are very proud of what they have achieved so far and look forward to what they will achieve in the future."

Takalam has also been a part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health Tech-Hub and was recently selected among six global start-ups to join the Ma’an Accelerator Programme in Partnership with Plug-n-Play Abu Dhabi. The start-up was also selected to be featured among eight companies at GITEX Future stars under the umbrella of the Dubai Start-up Hub.