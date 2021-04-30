(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE is among the most efficient countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row and containing its spread at the local and international levels.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the state's handling of the repercussions of the pandemic confirmed that it has effective and practical solutions in cases of emergency crises and has a great capacity to confront humanitarian, health and other developments, thanks to the proactive plans and strategies that have been developed within a comprehensive vision to enhance response and protection and provide greater care for both Emiratis and residents in all circumstances and conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th of Ramadan, that the role of the UAE in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic was not limited to the domestic front, but extended beyond its borders and realised early on its duty towards the various countries of the world that face tremendous challenges due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The UAE, he added, has strengthened its humanitarian response towards these countries, and since the emergence of the crisis, it has provided medical aid and preventive supplies to dozens of countries around the world, from which hundreds of thousands of medical personnel on the frontlines have benefitted from them and is currently contributing to providing vaccines to countries that do not have the capabilities to secure them to save the lives of those exposed to this pandemic in light of the emergence of new strains of the virus.

He further added, "These achievements made by the UAE in this regard are a natural result of cumulative experiences in humanitarian and voluntary work and a long journey of giving and generosity, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and are strengthened under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is moving forward with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces Armed.'' Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the virtues of Sheikh Zayed in this vital field are countless. He had devoted his time to fulfilling the needs of the weak and needy and harnessed the state’s capabilities to support their humanitarian conditions.

"Sheikh Zayed took a unique approach in supporting the causes of people and alleviating their suffering caused by conflicts, disasters and unrest that claimed the lives of millions."

"Thanks to his efforts and generous initiatives, the UAE occupied a remarkable position in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work regionally and internationally," he said in conclusion.