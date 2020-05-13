UrduPoint.com
Zayed's Legacy Will Live On In Generations To Come: Sheikha Fatima

Zayed's legacy will live on in generations to come: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said the anniversary of late Sheikh Zayed's death will live on in the memory of all UAE people whose hearts are throbbing with love for this homeland that Sheikh Zayed founded to be an oasis of security and prosperity for all.

In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikha Fatima said: "Sheikh Zayed left behind a legacy of giving, tolerance, and love.

The immense feelings of love all UAE people, all those living on this soil and rather all people around the globe have for Sheikh Zayed are a testament to the fact that a man of noble manners will remain alive in the heart and memory of all people."

"Though 16 years elapsed following his death, Sheikh Zayed is still alive for me as husband, father and an inspirational leader," Sheikha Fatima said.

"In less than four decades Sheikh Zayed did spectacular miracles. His noble deeds are and will continue to be an inexhaustible well of giving, loyalty and love for his homeland," she noted.

