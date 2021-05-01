UrduPoint.com
Zayed's Vision Laid Foundation For Unique Model Of Humanitarian Work: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) Over the past 50 years, the UAE has succeeded in presenting a unique model for sustainable humanitarian works, the foundation of which was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and perpetuated by the country's prudent leadership, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a statement, he made on the occasion of the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, Sheikh Abdullah said, "The UAE has become an icon for international humanitarian works. With pioneering initiatives and a helping hand to the needy all over the world, the UAE sends an important message to the world that nations rise through benevolence and giving."

Sheikh Abdullah noted that thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has been playing a prominent humanitarian role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through this effective role, the UAE emphasises the values of solidarity and collaboration among different countries to confront crises and to protect nations' future and communities' security and safety," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded by saying that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will remain an exceptional role model for charitable and humanitarian giving.

"The UAE will continue to follow in his footsteps and play a vital role in humanitarian work, a key pillar of its drive for development."

