ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination in culinary arts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) To promote effective strategic partnerships that support services for the people of determination, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (ADNH Compass), to provide culinary arts training for people of determination and their parents.

This includes the establishment of a culinary team of experts to develop a shared workload and shared goals between the two parties, as well as media cooperation under the media policies of each party.

The memorandum was signed by Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and by Peter Nichols, Chief Operating Officer of ADNH Compass.

Under the terms of the MoU, ZHO will identify people of determination and their parents and will provide the other party with all relevant data. The organisation will also ensure that all necessary learning supports are in place for trainees and will follow up on training processes. AD Compass will train participants in culinary arts in designated and affiliated training facilities as mutually agreed. Fifty individuals will be trained. The course content is provided through practical training courses and methodologies and all trainees will receive a globally approved diploma from ADNH Compass Corporate Executive Chef Richard Green who is a World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) Certified Master Chef.

Welcoming the signing of the MoU, Al-Humaidan said that ZHO strives to qualify its students for the labour market, by enrolling them and their families in a wide range of fields, including the culinary arts, as part of the organisation’s efforts to empower people of determination and promote their social inclusion, through the establishment of cooperative partnerships and the signing of MoUs to reflect these goals.

Nichols, commented, "The hospitality and catering industry is starting to reopen, and we are delighted to be in a position to support the development of local future talent in the UAE. This programme will equip the participants with a passion for culinary arts with skills to embark on an exciting career path. Our goal is to help programme participants gain hands-on experience and confidence in their abilities. Catering is relatively barrierless to enter which helps create equality. All it takes is a combination of genuine commitment and natural talent."