ZHO, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund to support 'people of determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and the Abu Dhabi Retirement Pension and Benefits Fund, have announced further plans to cooperate.

In a new Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties have committed to exchanging data and facilitating procedures for persons with disabilities employed within entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and are registered within the Fund.

Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, and Khalaf Al Hammadi, Abu Dhabi Retirement Pension and Benefits Fund General- Director, signed the agreement.

Commenting on the announcement, Alhumaidan welcomed the new agreement, and praised the Fund's commitment to ensuring the social security for citizens by providing a comprehensive pensions system.

He went on to note ZHO's imperative to strengthen partnerships with various organisations to better services for people of determination, and establish constructive community partnerships for a more inclusive society.

Al Hammadi said that the Abu Dhabi pensions fund is keen to support people of determination across multiple levels, adding that the new agreement is a continuation of a series of services provided to persons with disabilities registered within the Fund.