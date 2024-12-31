ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) marked significant strides in 2024, advancing its mission of caring for and rehabilitating People of Determination. Under the banner "Together Towards Excellence and Empowerment," the organisation benefited over 25,000 individuals, including 1,870 students enrolled in its 19 care and rehabilitation centres across the emirate.

These efforts align with the UAE's visionary approach that prioritises the welfare and rights of People of Determination.

ZHO provided employment opportunities for 80 People of Determination through partnerships with public and private sector entities. During the Global Rehabilitation Conference 2024, 24 organisations were honoured for supporting the institution's efforts to employ People of Determination.

Furthermore, ZHO empowered 200 members through productive projects and enrolled 400 students with intellectual disabilities and autism in a Level 2 Work Readiness Certification Programme.

In collaboration with the Ural Federal University in Russia, ZHO launched the Emirati Russian Psychology Dictionary. It also developed a digital platform in partnership with the Emirates Research and Studies Centre to convert the dictionary into a digital format, ensuring its storage in accredited databases.

The initiative aims to register the dictionary with international publishing entities such as UNESCO and global library forums while ensuring compatibility with AI tools like ChatGPT. As part of this project, ZHO launched the "Psychology Dictionary Research Award" to encourage scientific research in this field.

The organisation launched the first-of-its-kind interactive showroom in the middle East at its Innovation Centre in Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Topland Company.

ZHO also secured first place in delivering outstanding customer services through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre.

It also participated in the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and the "With You, Lebanon" campaign.

The organisation also organised the Global Rehabilitation Conference 2024 for the first time in the Middle East under the theme "Work and Employment" and concluded by adopting the "Abu Dhabi Declaration for People of Determination".

ZHO also hosted the 12th International Autism Research Conference, "Challenges and Solutions," in collaboration with ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and Lotus Holistic Group Abu Dhabi. A significant milestone was the launch of the first peer-reviewed scientific journal on autism, "The International Journal of Autism Challenges and Solutions".

In addition, ZHO hosted the 34th European Arab Medical Congress at its headquarters for the first time in the congress's history. This event was organised in collaboration with the Emirates Research and Studies Centre under the Emirates Foundation for Science and Research, the Union of Arab Doctors in Europe, the European Medical Association, and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

The event concluded with the announcement that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 and 2026 editions of the congress.

The organisation launched an assessment and diagnostic services at Al Dhanna Hospital in Al Dhanna City, Al Dhafra region, in collaboration with ADNOC. It trained seven specialists on the organisation's policies, mechanisms, and diagnostic methods.

ZHO actively participated in various local and international events, including the International Expo for People of Determination 2024 in Dubai.

ZHO's athletes, representing its sports clubs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, competed in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, achieving remarkable success.

The organisation hosted the Second Expanded Meeting for Disability Cooperation between China and Arab countries, held alongside the Global Rehabilitation Conference 2024.

Furthermore, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, received the flag for organising and hosting the 20th International Conference of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) in 2027 in Abu Dhabi. This marks the first time the conference will be held in the Middle East and North Africa, under ZHO's organisation.

In collaboration with Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports and under the sponsorship of ADQ Holding, ZHO launched a new phase of the "Bridges of Hope Holding" programme to support and empower People of Determination across various governorates in Egypt.

It also inaugurated a new, fully integrated centre specialised in assessing and supporting injured Palestinians. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Emirates Humanitarian City at its headquarters, provides comprehensive care services.

Additionally, ZHO launched the "MARS Programme" to train healthcare graduates in Abu Dhabi. Notably, ZHO achieved 100% Emiratisation of executive and supervisory roles within its workforce.

Through its social media accounts on various platforms, ZHO successfully conveyed its message to millions of followers across the digital sphere.