ZHO Adds 'Lokomat' Robotic Device-based Therapy Service To Al Ain Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Centre

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced an additional service for therapy with Lokomat robotic device for walking training in Al Ain, by launching the new device at ZHO's Care and Rehabilitation Centre in Falaj Hazzaa, Al Ain.

This comes in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), becoming the second device in ZHO to be added to the one in the Smart Rehabilitation Laboratory Devices, at ZHO's headquarters In Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, asserted that the Organisation always strives to implement the directives of the wise leadership to develop ZHO's therapy system in line with international standards and latest devices, paying special attention to the therapy and rehabilitation service, for the increasing demand by those in need of this type of therapy.

He added, "ZHO is also keen to follow international best standards, apply the most effective practices in providing this type of services, by using advanced technology in rehabilitating cases of determination, and providing different types of these services, to suit all cases of determination, especially children."

“We are keen to serve and facilitate our members of determination across Abu Dhabi. ZHO has launched the device in Al Ain with the aim of making the therapy sessions accessible by its members in the city," he further said.

Al Humaidan thanked ECA for supporting the Organisation efforts, and stressed that ZHO always works for a host of innovative ideas to develop its services in a manner that brings delight to its members and people of determination.

For his part, Thamer Al Qasimi, Executive Director of ECA's Special Projects and Partnerships Sector, underscored the importance of empowering children of determination, devoting resources to promote their integration into society, and ensuring their access to high-quality services to improve their quality of life.

Al Qasimi affirmed the need to help those children adapt to various circumstances and overcome obstacles that may stand in the way of their progress, and highlighted ECA's keenness on providing various types of support to empower partners and improve their capabilities to promote holistic child development, including children of determination.

Moza Al Muhairi, Chair of ZHO's Al Ain Care and Rehabilitation Centre, stated, “Six therapists from the Al Ain are trained to use the device. A survey of the needs of children with disability was carried out, priorities were set, and sessions kicked off in early January for twenty beneficiaries. Studies and research will be conducted and shared with ECA to review the results of using the device and benefiting from it.”

She emphasised that robotic and virtual reality devices have increasingly become a part of modern medicine, and rehabilitation is one of the areas in which robotic technology is used, especially in neurological rehabilitation, making it possible to accelerate recovery and restore functions with the help of various robotic devices when these automated technologies are used along with traditional physiotherapy and rehabilitation techniques, a matter which helps recipients with better results.

