ZHO, AHS launch 'Healthy Weight Management and Nutrition Programme'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) in cooperation with Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA Health System Facility, surveyed the organisation's affiliated people of determination by contacting them or their families to examine any changes to their physical health and wellbeing, through which, weight increase was identified among people of determination.

In light of these results, the organisation, in cooperation with AHS, launched a weight management and nutrition programme for people of determination under the slogan "Protect your Health", at the organisation’s headquarters, in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government, and its anti-obesity project, central to which is healthcare provision, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 63 people between the ages of 16 to 50 years are participating in the programme, including affiliates of the organisation's centres in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

The nutrition and weight management programme includes nutrition and exercise-awareness workshops for people of determination and their families, in addition to monthly visits by Huda Al-Shaiba Al-Nuaimi, Senior Dietician at AHS.

Weekly telehealth consultations will be provided, which will include dietary recommendations for each participant to help them avoid obesity, follow a healthy lifestyle.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said, "The organisation is conducting a comprehensive study to monitor the weight of its affiliates, through which the body mass index for overweight and obese people is implemented, highlighting the critical importance of the nutrition and weight management programme."

Mohammed Hawas Al Sadid, Chief Executive Officer at AHS, said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we ensured that all their healthcare needs were met, whether those were virus-related or others. We introduced a range of services tailored to ensure their safety and reduce their likelihood of infection, in addition to reducing the need for them to leave home. These services included medication home delivery, COVID-19 screening and vaccination at home, teleconsultation, and fast-track services at all our healthcare centres."