UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation Organise New Cycle Of 'Ta'alouf' Training Programme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation organise new cycle of 'Ta'alouf' training programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and the Al Jalila Foundation have organised a new cycle of the "Ta'alouf" programme, to equip parents of people of determination on the Autism Spectrum with the necessary tools to effectively support their children, including skills in dealing with challenging behaviour.

The programme will be held from the 22nd to 26th November, 2020, with training and workshops being broadcast through microsoft Teams, and through the social media accounts of "Zayed Higher Organisation" and "Al Jalila Foundation", to ensure public health and safety.

The programme’s workshops include "the legal rights of a child and adolescent people of determination," and "the rights of people of determination and their protection from sexual harassment". Other workshops include autism and the difference between behaviour and sensory problems, developing communication and language skills for children on the Autism Spectrum, organising the home environment for children on the Autism Spectrum, and preparing educational content and educational aids for children on the Autism Spectrum in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new cycle of the five-day programme will be attended by 148 parents of children of determination from all Emirates and of all nationalities, including those registered with the ZHO, to share the experience and knowledge of the "Zayed Higher Organisation" and its specialised employees with the parents, as part of the organisation’s social responsibility.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that the organisation expanded the implementation of "Ta'alouf", in partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation, to include the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the northern regions, and to provide support to parents and families of people of determination. He expressed his thanks to the Al Jalila Foundation for the opportunity to implement this promising programme.

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very proud that alongside our partner, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, we continue to overcome obstacles to empower children of determination, their parents and their families. The launch of this new cycle to provide remote training to parents over the internet for the first time."

The "Ta'alouf" Programme was launched by the Al Jalila Foundation in 2013. Six hundred parents graduated from the programme between 2013 and 2018. The partnership between Al Jalila Foundation and the ZHO was established in October 2018, to expand the scope of the programme and optimise its outcomes, bringing the number of graduates to date to more than 900 parents of various nationalities.

Related Topics

Internet AIDS Social Media Dubai Abu Dhabi October November 2018 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

Al Hamed visits SSMC’s Emergency, Burnt Unit, an ..

32 minutes ago

ADFD-Funded AED 67.5 mn electricity distribution n ..

47 minutes ago

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

2 hours ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

2 hours ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.