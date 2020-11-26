ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and the Al Jalila Foundation have organised a new cycle of the "Ta'alouf" programme, to equip parents of people of determination on the Autism Spectrum with the necessary tools to effectively support their children, including skills in dealing with challenging behaviour.

The programme will be held from the 22nd to 26th November, 2020, with training and workshops being broadcast through microsoft Teams, and through the social media accounts of "Zayed Higher Organisation" and "Al Jalila Foundation", to ensure public health and safety.

The programme’s workshops include "the legal rights of a child and adolescent people of determination," and "the rights of people of determination and their protection from sexual harassment". Other workshops include autism and the difference between behaviour and sensory problems, developing communication and language skills for children on the Autism Spectrum, organising the home environment for children on the Autism Spectrum, and preparing educational content and educational aids for children on the Autism Spectrum in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new cycle of the five-day programme will be attended by 148 parents of children of determination from all Emirates and of all nationalities, including those registered with the ZHO, to share the experience and knowledge of the "Zayed Higher Organisation" and its specialised employees with the parents, as part of the organisation’s social responsibility.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that the organisation expanded the implementation of "Ta'alouf", in partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation, to include the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the northern regions, and to provide support to parents and families of people of determination. He expressed his thanks to the Al Jalila Foundation for the opportunity to implement this promising programme.

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very proud that alongside our partner, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, we continue to overcome obstacles to empower children of determination, their parents and their families. The launch of this new cycle to provide remote training to parents over the internet for the first time."

The "Ta'alouf" Programme was launched by the Al Jalila Foundation in 2013. Six hundred parents graduated from the programme between 2013 and 2018. The partnership between Al Jalila Foundation and the ZHO was established in October 2018, to expand the scope of the programme and optimise its outcomes, bringing the number of graduates to date to more than 900 parents of various nationalities.