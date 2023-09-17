ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2023) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Transport to enhance their partnership on providing the best services of ZHO’s members of determination.

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate to carry out an initiative to sew uniforms for Emirates Transport’s bus drivers and supervisors by people of determination at the sewing workshops of ZHO’s Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department, in addition to launching joint community initiatives to benefit from the skills of people of determination.

The memo was signed by ZHO’s Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, and Emirates Transport’s Executive Vice President and CEO of the school Transport Sector Feryal Tawakkol. The signing ceremony took place at ZHO’s headquarters in the presence of a group of leaders from both sides.

Under the agreement, ZHO shall carry out annual awareness and education courses for Emirates Transport’s bus drivers and supervisors on dealing with people of determination, geared towards raising their understanding of the security and safety measures to maintain the safety of students during their daily round trip to the care and rehabilitation centres to ensure their protection from all risks. This comes within the framework of ZHO’s keenness to provide the highest safety standards for its members and to ensure their safe arrival at its headquarters.

The MoU includes ZHO’s registration in the supplier registry in the Emirates Transport’s procurement system to support the implementation of the initiative to sew uniforms for bus drivers and supervisors by ZHO’s members of determination and to provide their needs from the products of ZHO’s rehabilitation workshops, as well as considering the possibility of training and employing its distinguished students of determination at Emirates Transport, and supporting their products by marketing and promoting them by advertising on its buses and vehicles for free. Emirates Transport shall also provide a free electric car for the easy movement of ZHO’s members of determination and auditors among its facilities.

Al Humaidan welcomed this partnership and cooperation with Emirates Transport, praising its role in providing excellent and distinct services and referring to the positive and effective cooperation carried out by Emirates Transport towards ZHO and all governmental and local institutions in the field of developing services, as a vivid example of a model partnership among these entities.

He also noted ZHO’s keenness to invest in all aspects of cooperation with Emirates Transport, especially in the area of social responsibility, as he voiced his admiration for the efforts made and the services provided in this vein.

Cooperation between ZHO and Emirates Transport spans more than ten years, and is still ongoing through the services it provides to ZHO, such as transportation and leasing services, in addition to meeting ZHO’s needs to transport its members to various activities and events organized at the state level, Al Humaidan said, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the vital and significant role played by Emirates Transport’s bus drivers and supervisors in transporting ZHO’s students to and from its care and rehabilitation centres.

For her part, Feryal Tawakkol stressed that signing this MoU falls within Emirates Transport’s keenness to build fruitful strategic partnerships with government actors, with the aim of empowering people of determination as an important segment of society, through concerted efforts to launch specific projects concerned with enhancing their integration with other society segments, highlighting their contributions and creative products, and supporting their initiatives.

This step is a new addition to the balance of both parties in terms of community responsibility practices and social development and embodies the values of participation and care of Emirates Transport and ZHO.

It also gives a way for cooperation and partnership in the Year of Sustainability, exchange of experiences and knowledge, joint benefit from potentials for the benefit of society and its individuals, and providing more awareness and education to Emirates Transport’s drivers and supervisors to provide optimal service to students of determination, she said.