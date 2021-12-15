ZHO, Excellency Ghayathi Polyclinics sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and Excellency Ghayathi Polyclinics (EGP) - One Person Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cement their strategic partnership, and provide medical and rehabilitation services to ZHO members.

As per the agreement, EGP will provide ZHO students with occupational, physical and speech therapy services.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, ZHO's Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector, and Dr. Oqab Essam Al Madi, EGP's CEO, at the headquarters of the Ghayathi Care and Rehabilitation Centre (GCRC) in Al Dhafra Municipal Region, in the presence of a host of officials from both sides.

Under the MoU, potential cases of people of determination and children at risk of developing a disability later will be referred from the EGP and GCRC to ZHO. They include cases of potential autism spectrum for infants. Both sides will have access to an online link to view reports and therapy plans, and regular consultation and coordination during the implementation of all rehabilitation and therapy services and programmes for people of determination. Both sides will be able to work according to the potential available to them to provide the other party's need for free training courses, with the aim of preparing personnel, and in the areas to be agreed upon.

ZHO provides the EGP's physiotherapy services at the GCRC headquarters, and allows the EGP's members to use the specialised therapy facilities at the GCRC headquarters, such as the therapeutic pool and sensory room, and referring of the ZHO members to complete the therapy services at the EGP headquarters, in accordance with the ZHO-approved referring policy.

EGP is committed to giving primacy to people of determination when they visit its headquarters, dealing with them pursuant to their needs and specificities.

EGP will provide a number of services including medical support and advice to the ZHO members and new cases for medical evaluation; medical reports for the ZHO's students; rehabilitative therapy services at the GCRC headquarters; insurance coverage against medical errors that may occur to the staff delegated by ZHO and EGP to be present at their headquarters; rehabilitative therapy services for the ZHO's members such as occupational, speech, language and physical therapies; as well as paediatric, dental, and laboratory services, including COVID-19 PCR tests.

On this occasion, Al Kamali said, "We, at the ZHO, under the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, are keen on empowering people of determination to be an effective part of society so as to achieve the ZHO's vision on equal rights that deepen happiness and community empowerment for people of determination. ZHO, through a range of scientific plans and programmes, works on developing the services provided in all its care and rehabilitation centres, and harnessing all its potential to provide a better future for people of determination, in accordance with international standards, to achieve the ZHO's humanitarian mission by working to empower and integrate people of determination in society."

For his part, Dr. Oqab Essam Al Madi, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the EGP of ZHO, headed by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing their cooperation as fruitful, and praising the ZHO's care and rehabilitation programmes of international standards for the various categories of people of determination. He asserted that integrating people of determination into society would raise their efficiency, increase their self-confidence, and make them capable of working and producing.