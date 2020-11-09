ZHO, Fujairah Charity to strengthen services provided to People of Determination

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Fujairah Charity Association for strengthening the services provided to people of determination and their families in the Emirate of Fujairah, by sharing the organisation’s knowledge and experience related to the care, rehabilitation, medical needs and providing knowledge support in the field of rehabilitation.

The signing ceremony, which took place through remote video conferencing was witnessed by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Community Development Department, and Saeed bin Muhammad Al Raqbani, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Association and the Special Adviser to the Ruler of Fujairah, in addition to leaders from the foundation and the Society, where he signed the MoU for the ZHO, Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the organisation and on behalf of the Fujairah Charitable Association, Youssef Rashid Ahmed Al-Morshoudi, Director-General of the association.

According to the MoU, the ZHO will coordinate with the association to provide training programmes for parents (members of the association) as an extension of the Bridges of Hope Programme and to provide remote educational programmes for people of determination namely education programmes, vocational training, rehabilitation, psychological care, psychological counselling, and sporting activities.

The ZHO will also share knowledge relating to its early disability detection programme (12/3) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the association through the creation of an integrated database, aimed at the inclusion of people of determination into the labour market, and the provision of vocational and agriculture-based rehabilitation programmes, as well as knowledge and experience sharing relating to qualifying people of determination in the field of entrepreneurship and associated production and marketing training.

Under the MoU, the Fujairah Charity Association is committed to identifying people of determination in the Emirate of Fujairah and establishing a database for them, after which they will provide specialized cooperative programmes, in addition to providing logistical support for people of determination in the region, as per the terms of the agreement.

Dr. Al Khaili emphasised that this cooperation is of great importance in the community development, and reflects the shared responsibility between all entities, to work together to create innovative solutions to the challenges facing the community members and enable people of determination to achieve their aspirations, as well as to activate the role people of determination and their families and empowering them through their participation in the transformation process towards an inclusive community.

Al-Humaidan said that ZHO is working to establish strategic partnerships with relevant entities as part of a framework for the development and implementation of collaborative programmes and joint ventures for the benefit of people of determination, as well as implementing various initiatives and programmes for them.

Al-Marshoodi said that Fujairah Charity Association works to activate community partnership programmes with various institutions in the country to serve the deserving groups in society, and based on this positive role and charitable work, the association seeks to consolidate its relations with institutions that support humanitarian and charitable work.