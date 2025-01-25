ZHO Highlights People Of Determination's Role In Documenting Emirati History
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has launched the "Document" project, showcasing the UAE's history through the voices of People of Determination, in collaboration with TRENDS Research and Advisory.
The project is part of the "Talented Determination" initiative, launched by the organisation, to support the diverse talents of People of Determination in areas such as acting, media presentation, painting, singing, and music. This initiative has resulted in remarkable achievements, including the production of plays like The Ashhfan Family, musical concerts, and a podcast programme.
The "Document" project enhances the role of People of Determination in media and national documentation, focusing on historical milestones and prominent Emirati figures who helped shape the country's identity.ntry.
The project features a podcast series of 25 short episodes, each lasting between five and eight minutes, presented by five People of Determination, representing various challenges. The series covers topics such as the founding leaders, Emirati cultural heritage, the development of Emirati literature, traditional crafts, and historical landmarks like Qasr Al Hosn and Al Jahili Fort.
It also highlights ancient cultural practices, the role of women in preserving heritage, and social traditions such as marriage and celebrations, while focusing on passing these values to younger generations. The flexible nature of the project allows for discussions on economic and social development, events that united the Emirati community, and stories of influential figures in the nation's development.
The "Document" project aims to empower People of Determination by supporting their roles as broadcasters and key contributors to preserving national heritage. Through engaging storytelling, it seeks to raise awareness of the importance of preserving Emirati heritage and deepen national pride, especially among younger generations.
The podcast participants have undergone intensive training in presentation skills and media techniques, ensuring professional and creative episodes. The project also includes digital seminars and discussions with the audience to encourage community interaction around the episodes.
