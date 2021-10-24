ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy, by which ZHO will share the data of its visually impaired clients and those diagnosed with retinal disorders on the database of the foundation to generate statistics and estimate client needs at the state level.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO; and Khadija Darwish Al Qubaisi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees and Executive Director of the Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy.

As per the terms of the MoU, both entities will share their knowledge and experience on raising awareness, service provision and the client supervision across different age groups and stages of life, to spread community awareness relating to retinopathy and resulting visual impairment.

Both entities will create a shared database for providing comprehensive care to clients and reduce the deterioration of their condition through awareness and follow-up, in addition to striving to provide comprehensive services to adapt the client’s environment to best suit their healthcare, psychological, educational, professional and service needs. The organisation and the foundation will also communicate and collaborate with international bodies and research centers to take advantage of the latest research and developments in the field to help improve the client’s health and quality of life.

On this occasion, Al Humaidan stressed that the signing of the MoU comes in line with the leadership directives and is representative of the organisation’s keenness to optimise service provision for People of Determination to facilitate their social inclusion.

He praised the role of the foundation which, since its inception, has spread community awareness and introduced retinopathy to both individuals and entities to improve the lives of those with retinal disorders. Through its efforts, the foundation has gained a respected and trustworthy reputation and has undertaken successful care work for many individuals with retinal disorders at the state level.

Al Humaidan also referred to the importance of achieving continual development of health services, especially for People of Determination, with the aim of finding solutions to health-related challenges that may hinder their social inclusion. He said that strengthening communication between all parties to achieve shared goals for the benefit of them is essential to the creation of effective entity cooperation.