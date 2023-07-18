ZHO Inaugurates Cheese Factory Under 'Make It In The Emirates' Slogan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) inaugurated a factory to produce cheese and its derivatives at its People of Determination Production Centre in Bahia, Abu Dhabi.

This remarkable achievement establishes ZHO as a distinguished economic entity, made possible through the collaboration of five talented young Emirati individuals with determination. These individuals, who are students from various disciplines at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ADVETI), worked alongside an experienced trainer from the educational staff of the Centre. Together, they constructed the factory's equipment.

ZHO has also employed five determined female individuals and adopted the slogan "Make it in the Emirates" to produce a wide range of dairy products, store goat milk for future production, and streamline production processes using advanced programming techniques.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with World Youth Skills Day, demonstrating ZHO's commitment to supporting the local industry in line with the visionary leadership's directives.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, ZHO's Secretary-General, expressed pride in the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative, which demonstrates the project's development and contribution to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Al-Humaidan further highlighted the confidence in ZHO's employees of determination, the increasing demand for their products, and the quality of these products as driving factors for initiating new empowering initiatives.

He commended the strategic partnerships between ZHO and various government and private institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADVETI, FreshOnTable Company, and prominent hotels such as ERTH Hotel- Abu Dhabi, Hilton Hotel, and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The cheese factory has already received a certificate of conformity for its products from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). Moreover, it supports the farms owned by individuals with the determination to meet their daily production requirements. This aligns with the Hemam Platform's objectives of encouraging citizens to engage in self-employment and assisting them in obtaining farm licenses through the platform to supply milk to ZHO.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said the factory contributes to strengthening the national economy by capitalising on the potential of individuals with determination and providing them with job opportunities to facilitate their effective integration into society.

They provided the necessary assistance for this project by training and certifying the factory workers in food safety requirements. Additionally, specialised technicians from the Authority conduct periodic visits to the factory to ensure compliance with food safety regulations. They also collect food samples to verify the products adhere to the approved specifications.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of top officials.