ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Topland General Trading Company has approved Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) as an exclusive centre for the manufacture and production of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyards in the GCC region, by ZHO’s members of determination at the vocational rehabilitation workshops.

ZHO and the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to produce the lanyards decorated with the Bee logo, the distinguished mark of their products, on the product manufactured in the UAE.

Cooperation is also underway between the two sides on conducting studies and research to produce lanyards with environmentally friendly materials, including 3D hooks and locks, and planning to manufacture other sunflower products such as bags, badges, pins, and others at the Bee workshops.

The MoU was signed by ZHO’s Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, and Topland’s CEO and sole owner Andy Faulkner.

According to the MoU, ZHO has the exclusive right to produce Sunflower lanyards for the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and will add other regions at a later stage.

Topland shall buy 10,000 lanyards from ZHO, while during the first year, 100,000 Sunflower lanyards will be made to be sold to the GCC states. Events are being prepared and held for the purpose of promotion and marketing to display and sell the product.

Additionally, the two sides seek to manufacture other Sunflower-patterned products, as bags, badges, pins, and others. ZHO shall provide a space within its Bahia Centre to allow Topland to sort, pack and control quality.

Al-Humaidan hailed the signing the MoU with Topland, expressing ZHO’s deep appreciation for the company's confidence in the People of Determination’s manufacture of Sunflower lanyards, to be the first centre for the production and distribution of this product across the GCC states.

In November 2021, ZHO launched the "Sunflower" community initiative for hidden disabilities to help the targeted categories by distinguishing them while wearing a Sunflower lanyard in public places that helps the surrounding community understand their needs, deal with them kindly, and always provide assistance for them.

The initiative came in line with ZHO’s strategy to make Abu Dhabi a friendly city to people of determination, aiming to educate community members to identify people of determination with hidden disabilities. The initiative includes specific learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorder, and communication disorders, Al-Humaidan added.

Paul White, CEO of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, stated, “It’s simply fantastic that not only will the Sunflower be supporting People of Determination across the UAE, but will also actively support People of Determination in employment by ZHO manufacturing the Sunflower lanyards.”

For his part, Andy Faulkner said, “Manufacturing Sunflower lanyards will take place inside ZHO’s Bahia Centre, using environmentally-friendly materials and will include 3D printing wherever possible, a matter which will have a positive effect on sustainable development and the environment.