ZHO launches 'Inspiring Determination' campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced the launch of its new campaign, "Inspiring Determination," as part of its ongoing efforts to empower individuals with determination and enhance their role in society.

The campaign aims to document stories of resilience and excellence from this community – individuals who have overcome various health and social challenges with the support of the organisation’s therapeutic and rehabilitation services and the unwavering backing of state institutions.

The campaign will serve as a platform to highlight successful cases of people of determination who have surpassed numerous difficulties and the challenges of disability through the organisation's diverse programmes. These include rehabilitation, therapeutic services, and vocational training. The real-life stories will be captured and showcased on the organisation’s social media platforms. They will feature individuals of all ages and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of experiences and fostering social connection around these issues.

The campaign aspires to inspire the community and affirm the ability of people of determination to excel and succeed across various fields.

This campaign represents a message of hope, demonstrating how individuals from diverse segments of people of determination can achieve greatness despite difficult circumstances. It will showcase inspiring examples of people of determination who have overcome significant challenges to achieve their life goals.

By engaging with the stories shared on social media platforms, the campaign aims to encourage the community to offer support and contribute to spreading positive messages about people of determination.

The campaign also aims to showcase the pioneering role of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in empowering this group through specialised therapeutic and rehabilitation services. It highlights the impact of these services in improving the lives of beneficiaries through real-life experiences, reinforcing the organisation's reputation as a leader in supporting people of determination. Moreover, it encourages public engagement by sharing and interacting with the stories, thereby spreading awareness about the importance of integrating people of determination into all aspects of life.

The "Inspiring Determination" campaign seeks to motivate people of determination and their families to continue their journey through life by presenting authentic stories that demonstrate the limitless potential they can achieve when given the right opportunities and support. These stories will serve as a source of inspiration, helping to build their self-confidence and improve their quality of life.

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination will collaborate with social media influencers and public figures who will play a role in sharing these stories and encouraging their audiences to engage with the campaign. Additionally, coordination with government entities and the private sector will be undertaken to support the campaign and raise societal awareness about the rights of people of determination and the organisation's role in supporting them.