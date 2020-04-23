ZHO launches second phase of 'Bridges of Hope to Support People of Determination' initiative for Syrian refugees in Mrajeeb Camp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, is implementing the second phase of the "Bridges of Hope to Support People of Determination" initiative for the families of Syrian refugees in the Mrajeeb Camp in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan using remote telecommunications and video conferencing from 21st to 24th April, 2020.

It will target parents of People of Determination with disability classifications such as intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

The initiative is being carried out in an interactive way to ensure the continuity of the programme despite the current global emergency situation as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The organisation decided to implement the second stage to refugee families as part of the humanitarian efforts of the organisation and within the framework of implementing the joint cooperation agreement signed between the ZHO and the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, regarding the organisation's participation in supporting People of Determination in foreign countries.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, said, "We have grasped the urgent need of the families at the camp for increased access to training and qualification programmes, which was the deciding factor in pushing the implementation of the second phase via remote video communication with the organisation’s specialised employees to help refugees through the provision of psychological and moral support to manage the challenges facing their children.

'' He emphasised that the programme's first phase, which was implemented three months ago inside the camp under the guidance of the ERC, had achieved great success.

Moza Ahmed Al Salami, Director of the ZHO’s Al Ain Autism Centre and head of the team presenting the programme, said, "This wonderful humanitarian initiative related to People of Determination is a collective mentoring programme to educate families in the camp, including providing them with basic information, psychological counselling and social support.

She added that the second four-day course will be for families of individuals with autism spectrum disorder, various intellectual disabilities, cases of Down Syndrome, physical disabilities, learning difficulties, speech and language impairments, and developmental delay disabilities. The first day of the programme provides an overview of the disabilities and their definitions, characteristics and methods of early detection, while on the second day, disabilities will continue to be analysed and participants will be offered comprehensive information relating to autism spectrum disorder, its definition, characteristics and methods of early detection.

The third day of the programme revolves around how to manage challenging behaviour in children and the fourth day will be used to answer the questions of the parents.