ZHO Launches Sign Language Awareness Campaign About COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

ZHO launches sign language awareness campaign about COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) People with hearing impairment can get detailed up-to-date information and facts about the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, through social media platforms.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, in partnership with the UAE Deaf Association and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, has launched a sign language awareness campaign about the viral disease and preventive protocols on its social media account.

The ZHO said the latest information is available to People of Determination and wider members of the community in Arabic, English and Chinese and will be in Braille language shortly for visually-impaired people.

''We have taken all precautionary measures to protect the health and ensure the safety of People of Determination,'' the ZHO affirmed in a statement, stressing the vital role of families in taking care of issues related to public health and following good respiratory hygiene for their loved ones.

The ZHO has sent awareness messages about the infectious disease to all its administrative and teaching staff, organised orientation lectures about precautionary measures and public health safety protocols and response to suspected cases.

