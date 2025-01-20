ZHO launches third edition of 'Talented Determination' initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Authority for Heritage and the Abu Dhabi Media Network, announced the launch of the third edition of the "Talented Determination" initiative, which celebrates the art of poetry composition and recitation as a refined means of promoting creativity and artistic expression.

Through this initiative, running under the slogan “Art is Our Communication”, the foundation aims to encourage people of determination and their families to discover their creative passion, with the competition focused on supporting and refining their skills in poetry composition and recitation by organizing events with specialized poets.

The competition targets participants from all nationalities in two categories: the first under 15 years old and the second over 15 years old, offering an opportunity for both genders and all disability groups to express their talents.

The competition will be held in three phases: free registration will remain open until 31st January, followed by the evaluation of entries from 3rd to 7th February, concluding with the announcement of the winners during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival at the end of February.

Through this competition, we aim to motivate people of determination to explore their artistic passions and showcase their talents on a platform that brings them together with poetry and art experts. It also provides a rich opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings, contributing to their active inclusion in society.

Registration is available through this link: https://initiatives.zho.gov.ae/ar/PoetryCompetition/Pages/Competition.aspx.