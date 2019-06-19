(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, has announced it will host an "Open Day" to support social start-ups in Abu Dhabi and empower People of Determination (persons with disabilities).

The event will focus on the Ma’an Social Incubator programme, MSI, and is designed to inspire social entrepreneurs and people registering for the initiative to come up with innovative ideas and develop sustainable solutions for People of Determination.

The Open Day, which will be held at Zayed Higher Organisation, ZHO, on Tuesday, 25th June, will consist of a public workshop that will provide more details about the MSI programme and how applicants can register.

Salama Al Ameemi, Ma'an Director-General, said, "We aim to bring together all levels of society to support a culture of social contribution and participation, while striving to establish the third sector and activate the role of its components, whether that is building the number of social enterprises or not-for-profit associations. We want to contribute, adapt and develop innovative solutions for social challenges and make a positive sustainable social impact in Abu Dhabi.

"

He added, "We believe there is no better way to do this than by giving growing entrepreneurs the chance to view the range of integrated services we have in Abu Dhabi for People of Determination. We hope this will ultimately lead to not only having more social enterprises but will also see People of Determination flourish."

The MSI will support the 10 winning teams of two or three people to develop their social business ideas every six months. The teams will be selected according to specific criteria and participants will be able to benefit from mentor guidance, milestone funding, office space, business expertise and access to investors.

Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network with industry experts, as well as to hone their business skills through workshops and training programmes.

Ma’an recently extended the submission deadline for its MSI programme till 13th July, 2019, in response to the growing interest from members of the public and social entrepreneurs in the UAE, the region and the rest of the world.