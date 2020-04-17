ZHO organises remote sports for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, launched a new community service for athletes of its affiliated sports clubs and centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Ismail Al Maraziq, Head of Sports Clubs at ZHO, said the ''Sports and Fun for People of Determination - Remote Training'' provides ZHO students in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra with training classes via visual communication techniques to maintain their physical fitness and well-being during the current circumstances.

Saif Al Nuaimi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Disabled Sports Club, said the 30-minute training session was tailored to meet the sports disciplines of diverse groups of People of Determination.

He added that 393 People of Determination - 196 from Abu Dhabi, 119 from Al Ain, and 78 from Dhafra, were involved in the programme. Of these figures, female athletes accounted for 68, 68, and 31 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra, respectively.

Regionally, he revealed that 38 athletes from three Arab countries, numbering 13 from Bahrain, 15 from Egypt and 10 from Morocco, participated in the remote sports initiative.