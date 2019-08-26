UrduPoint.com
ZHO Raises Awareness On Human Fraternity Document Among People Of Determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

ZHO raises awareness on Human Fraternity Document among people of determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) A joint cooperation has been established between the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and the Muslims Council of Elders to raise awareness among people of determination over the Human Fraternity Document, which was translated into Arabic and English Braille to serve the visually-impaired, and also converted into sign language-recorded texts in cooperation with the UAE Deaf Association.

The ZHO People of Determination sought to translate the document into Arabic and English Braille and print 100 copies to spread the document's mission, which includes calling for tolerance, cooperation and co-existence among all segments of society, including People of Determination (persons with disabilities).

In this context, the hearing-impaired people of determination completed the translation of 17 key missions of the Human Fraternity Document into the adopted, Arabic sign language, in cooperation with the UAE Deaf Association members, thus aiming to raise awareness over the importance of the translation of the document into the English sign language, and other global languages.

Videos have been posted on various social media platforms to kick-start the activation of the awareness initiative, as well as to ensure the dissemination of the document's objectives among various segments of the society inside and outside the UAE in different international languages.

This comes as a result of the announcement of the launch of the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed by His Holiness Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of Muslims Council of Elders, Sheikh Ahmad el-Tayyeb, in the UAE capital last February.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, affirmed that this Initiative seeks to communicate the objectives and humanitarian meanings and missions of the Document on Human Fraternity to as many people as possible, including people of determination, so as to recognise the noble principles the UAE seeks to disseminate across the whole wide world, and emphasised the importance to involve them in the implementation of common visions to develop relevant initiatives and ideas, aimed at ensuring tolerance, cooperation and co-existence.

Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders expressed his happiness and gratitude to the management and members of the Zayed higher foundation, who initiated the idea and implemented it, which clearly reflects their keenness to publish the document of the human brotherhood of the dissemination of the middle thought, and the generalisation of high human brotherhood among members of society.

