ZHO Reveals '3/12 Programme' Outcomes For First Quarter Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

ZHO reveals ‘3/12 Programme’ outcomes for first quarter of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, announced on Thursday its 2020 first quarter ‘3/12 Early Detection Programme’ findings.

The programme was established in 2018 to facilitate the early detection of developmental disabilities in newborn children.

According to a statement, so far this year, the ZHO has carried 2,492 tests in Abu Dhabi to ensure the health and safety of infants. The ZHO carried out assessments in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

The ZHO statement noted that of the total number of tests carried out in the first quarter, 24 children with developmental disabilities were identified. These new cases bring the total number of cases identified via the programme to 72, of which 13 children were identified with physical disabilities, ten with hearing impairments, 40 cases of children with intellectual disabilities, and nine children with multiple disabilities.

The ZHO-launched programme, in partnership with health authorities within the emirate, monitors anomalies identified in newborn children and infants, particularly during the administration of vaccinations - a crucial service to ensure the control and elimination of infectious diseases.

The ‘3/12 Programme’ monitors the development of newborns up to the age of six years, intending to identify any signs for autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and communication disorders.

