ZHO reveals results of implementing '12/3 Programme' for early disability detection in newborns

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, IDPD, which falls on 3rd December every year, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, announced the results of the implementation of the "3/12 Programme" for early disability detection in newborns in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was launched in October 2018 in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, DoH, and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

The ZHO is working on service provision continuity and work development and progression in all sectors despite the exceptional situation that both, the country and humanity as a whole are currently experiencing, as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19". Operational plans and implementation of the applied service programmes for people of determination, the continuation of various care and rehabilitation programmes, including the 3/12 Programme, workflow and efficiency across various service roles, and service provision across all of the organisation’s care and rehabilitation centres throughout the emirate are undertaken in accordance with national COVID-19 guidelines.

The organisation revealed that 14,902 newborns who were enrolled in the programme were examined by hospitals across the emirate, including 314 children in 2018, 8,517 children in 2019, and 6,071 children in 2020, 95 of whom were found to have various disabilities, 57 of whom were children of citizen families and 38 of whom were members of resident families.

The organisation developed an electronic link with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company - SEHA, with the aim of early identification of disabilities at key developmental and life stages, such as during the provision of infant and child vaccinations, which is considered as the most effective method in controlling or eliminating various infectious diseases.

From birth to six years, the organisation aims to utilise this important process to identify any indicators or symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorders, communication disorders, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Regarding the results of the 3/12 Programme, Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that several disability diagnoses, across various disability classifications, had been identified, but that with the rapid implementation of early intervention programmes, it is possible to protect these individuals and stabilise their diagnosis, preventing deterioration.

Sidra Al-Mansoori, Director of the People of Determination Services Department at the ZHO, said that the number of children for whom the 3/12 Programme has been implemented since its launch in October 2018 has reached 14,902, including 9579 from citizen families and 5323 from resident families: 95 cases with disabilities were identified, including 57 citizens and 38 residents. Of these cases, 29 were enrolled in the organisation’s care and rehabilitation centres, while the total number of cases that received specialised comprehensive evaluation and assessment services from the organisation reached 52 cases.

She added that intellectual disability was the most prevalent disability classification identified, with 53 detected cases, of which 34 were members of citizen families and 19 were members of resident families. Auditory disabilities were identified in 13 cases, including six citizens and seven residents, while 10 cases were identified as having multiple disabilities, of which five were from citizen families and five from resident families. The data clearly shows that the organisation had direct contact with 1451 families, 789 of whom were citizen families and 653 were resident families.