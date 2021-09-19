ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to train People of Determination in the field of specialty coffee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and Yannis Apostolopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of SCA signed the MoU in a virtual ceremony.

Under the MoU terms, both entities will work toward establishing the first Specialty Coffee Association Premier Training Campus exclusively for people of determination at the organisation’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The parties will further collaborate on a pathway for team members within ZHO to become Authorised SCA Trainers (ASTs). These trainers will use the SCA certified campus to train people of determination using the SCA’s internationally recognised Coffee Skills Programme.

To further advocate for the accessibility of coffee skills training, ZHO will create content to share with the SCA network of authorised trainers regarding best practices when training people of determination.

Al Humaidan expressed his pride in the efforts and capabilities of people of determination, and their drive to take a serious step towards proving their abilities to allow them to enter and compete in the labour market and enhance their presence in various projects.

He added, "Because of this collaboration, people of determination working in The Bee Cafe will be able to demonstrate their ability and skills in managing the café and preparing and serving delicious coffee, due to the specialised training they will receive from SCA trainers. We are confident that through the SCA courses, our people of determination will be ready to enter this field and actively work toward achieving their goals".

Al Humaidan praised the role of SCA in providing support and guidance in this effort to train people of determination for work in the specialty coffee industry.

From his side, Apostolopoulos said, "We are so pleased to be partnering with ZHO to bring a new Premier Training Campus to the coffee community in Abu Dhabi, specifically one created to grow opportunities for people of determination.

"The SCA's internationally recognised certificate programmes are known throughout the industry as job-relevant, accessible, and are the top-choice of coffee professionals. We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with the team at ZHO to bring these programmes to people of determination in Abu Dhabi and support learners of all types at every stage of their careers in the coffee industry."

SCA is a non-profit, membership-based organisation that represents thousands of coffee professionals, from producers to baristas worldwide.