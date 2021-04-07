ZHO secures employment for five people of determination at 'Elite Agro UAE'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) announced the integration of five of its affiliated "people with intellectual needs" as employees into the labour market through the "My Opportunity" initiative, at the "Elite Agro UAE" company, a leading national company in the field of agricultural investment, production and marketing of fresh fruits and vegetables in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This initiative was supported by the administration of the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Centre of the organisation, in the implementation of the joint Memorandum of Understanding previously signed by both entities, to integrate people of determination, affiliated with the organisation, into the labour market of the agriculture industry.

This is the first step for employing people of determination in the private agricultural sector to work outside the "protected" farms that belong to the ZHO. This step is an embodiment of the leadership's vision to achieve social integration and encourage the development of a society in which there are equal opportunities for all, alongside the governing principles of cooperation enhancement between entities and institutions to serve people of determination.

The employees, accompanied by their parents, signed their employment contracts with the company, in the presence of Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and Zafer Rashid Al Qasimi, General Manager of the Elite Agro UAE Company. Several ZHO leaders also attended the signing ceremony.

Al Humaidan expressed his happiness at this step and the organisation’s employees for completing the six-month practical training phase in agricultural work, resulting in their securing employment at the company.

He highlighted the fact that the ZHO intends, in conjunction with Elite Agro UAE, to enrol another group of people of determination in the training programme for agricultural work, toward securing further employment positions at the company's farms.

He congratulated the five people who were hired by the company, expressing confidence in their abilities to fulfil their roles positively and productively. He also praised the role of parents and student’s families in supporting their children in light of the challenging times the world is currently experiencing as a result of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked the officials of Elite Agro UAE for this initiative.

Al Qasimi said, "Elite Agro UAE is proud to be part of a strategic partnership with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in this noble initiative to empower people of determination as part of the diversity and inclusion strategy of the framework of the corporate social responsibility program. This is our duty towards people of determination, in implementation of the directives of our wise leadership."

He emphasised that Elite Agro UAE continues to implement the "My Opportunity" initiative to organise an integrated set of training courses and practical applications for people of determination under the umbrella of the company, as well as working to qualify and prepare them professionally and cognitively.