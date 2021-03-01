UrduPoint.com
Mon 01st March 2021

ZHO supplies Vatican library with 95 copies of Human Fraternity Document in Italian Braille

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Vatican library in Rome has received 95 copies of the Human Fraternity Document in Italian Braille, which were translated and printed by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), under the framework of its approach calling for brotherhood and solidarity.

The ZHO offered the copies to the Vatican Library, one of the world’s oldest libraries that contains key historic manuscripts, as part of the ongoing role of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in promoting the document globally and raising the awareness of people of determination from around the world about the document, which was signed in February 2019 during the "Human Fraternity Meeting" hosted by the UAE.

Bishop Miguel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, thanked the ZHO for translating the document into Italian Braille, noting that this initiative will encourage communication and cultural exchange between the East and West.

The ZHO and the committee agreed to cooperate in raising the awareness of people of determination about the document by translating it into both Arabic Braille and English Braille, as well as turning it into videos with sign language in both languages.

The ZHO, in cooperation with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, offered 100 copies of the document in English Braille and Arabic Braille to Al Azhar in Egypt.

