Open Menu

Zhongguancun Forum Opens In Beijing To Explore Tech Innovations

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:47 PM

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) BEIJING, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) - The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, attracting participants from over 100 countries and regions to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovation-driven growth.

This year’s forum, themed “New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation,” runs until 31st March, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

The event features a total of 128 activities organised into five major sections, which include meetings, technology trading, and frontier competitions.

Discussions will centre on AI foundation models, embodied intelligence, quantum technology, biomedicine, 6G, and brain-computer interfaces.

Serving as a platform for collaboration among policymakers, businesses, researchers, and investors, the forum aims to accelerate the commercialization of major scientific and technological breakthroughs.

Established in 2007 with the permanent theme of "Innovation and Development," the forum has hosted over 1,000 parallel sessions and supporting events, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants in the past 15 editions.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing March Event TV From

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

3 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

3 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

4 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

4 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East