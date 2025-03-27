Zhongguancun Forum Opens In Beijing To Explore Tech Innovations
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:47 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) BEIJING, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) - The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, attracting participants from over 100 countries and regions to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovation-driven growth.
This year’s forum, themed “New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation,” runs until 31st March, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.
The event features a total of 128 activities organised into five major sections, which include meetings, technology trading, and frontier competitions.
Discussions will centre on AI foundation models, embodied intelligence, quantum technology, biomedicine, 6G, and brain-computer interfaces.
Serving as a platform for collaboration among policymakers, businesses, researchers, and investors, the forum aims to accelerate the commercialization of major scientific and technological breakthroughs.
Established in 2007 with the permanent theme of "Innovation and Development," the forum has hosted over 1,000 parallel sessions and supporting events, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants in the past 15 editions.
