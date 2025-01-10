ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has produced a total of 276,420 kilograms of labneh since its inauguration in September 2023.

This facility, the first of its kind in the region, is fully operated by People of Determination at Al Qou’a Centre. It aligns with the state’s vision and strategy to enhance the social and economic integration of People of Determination.

The Al Qou’a plant serves as an innovative model for empowering People of Determination, enabling their active participation in the workforce and offering them specialised career opportunities. This contributes to enhancing their skills and supporting the national economy, in line with the national policy for empowering People of Determination, which aims to achieve their full inclusion in all aspects of life.

Currently, the plant employs six individuals, who have undergone comprehensive training in the skills required for work in this field, providing a supportive environment that fosters their interaction with the community.

Subha Al Darai, Director of the Al Qou’a Care and Rehabilitation Centre, stated, “The plant supports local entrepreneurship and strengthens the national economy by opening markets for local dairy products. It also encourages farmers and ranchers in Al Qou’a and surrounding areas to supply milk, promoting sustainable development.”

She further explained that there are future expansion plans that include the production of cheese using camel milk, in alignment with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development.

The Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant is part of the “Made in UAE” initiative, which aims to boost local production, support the industrial sector, and contribute to diversifying the national economy while achieving sustainability and inclusivity in all areas.

