Zimbabwe committed to tackling climate challenges, achieving sustainable development: Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Hon. Dr. Anxious J. Masuka, Minister of Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development of Zimbabwe, reaffirmed his country's commitment to implementing innovative strategies to address climate change and achieve sustainable development in agriculture and fisheries.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Masuka highlighted that Zimbabwe developed a strategy in 2022 for the transformation of agriculture and food systems, which focuses on tackling climate change at multiple levels.

He explained that the country is continuing to develop smart irrigation projects across more than two million hectares of unused agricultural land to ensure water sustainability and maximise agricultural productivity.

The Minister also underscored the importance of strengthening Zimbabwe’s fisheries sector, pointing to the implementation of well-digging projects and the expansion of fishponds in 35,000 villages to meet food security needs.

"Our goal is not only to improve food security but also to create business opportunities that will contribute to increasing the income of rural communities," he added.

Masuka noted that these efforts align with Zimbabwe's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in addressing climate challenges by sharing expertise and collaborating with countries and international partners to ensure sustainable development across various sectors.

He confirmed that Zimbabwe will continue to expand investments in sustainable agriculture and fisheries, projects that will contribute to strengthening economic stability and increasing food production in line with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.