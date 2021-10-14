UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwean Vice President Shares Insights On Country’s Strategic Plans At GBF Africa 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

Zimbabwean Vice President shares insights on country’s strategic plans at GBF Africa 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic was supposed to be a challenge, instead, it presented an opportunity to Restart Zimbabwe’, asserted Dr. Constantino D.N.G. Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in a session on the second day of the 6th Global business Forum (GBF) Africa 2021 in Dubai.

Zimbabwe’s efforts were not limited to the health sector, however, with the local industrial sector also witnessing renewed investment and growth.

The Vice President went on to name agriculture as another sector that has witnessed growth. "Zimbabwe is endowed with natural resources, good climate, fertile soil, and is centrally positioned within southern Africa, which facilitates interconnection with all countries," he said.

"There is no crop you cannot grow in Zimbabwe. We have done our research and found that every crop out there can be grown in Zimbabwe," Chiwenga explained.

"The only way you can guarantee the production and productivity of crops is irrigation; we have the Zambezi River flowing through the country – it is the fourth-longest river in Africa – and we have 10,700 dams, making us the most dammed country on the African continent."

"We started out looking to meet our strategic needs, but we will eventually be producing an excess of two million tons of grain. And we are working to revamp our horticulture sector, as well as to boost our livestock production," added.

The Vice President went on to underline that Zimbabwe is a country rich with 62 different minerals, including gold, platinum, nickel, lithium, coal, as well as an array of 17 rare metals. "This presents yet another area where great work can be done," Chiwenga noted.

Related Topics

Africa Business Agriculture Dubai Zambezi Zimbabwe Gold All Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

49 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delega ..

1 minute ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

2 hours ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.