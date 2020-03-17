UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ZonesCorp Attracts Over AED350m In Investments Since Beginning Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

ZonesCorp attracts over AED350m in investments since beginning of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) ZonesCorp, the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, has successfully attracted over AED350 million in investments since the beginning of 2020.

Spreading over an area of more than 260,000 square meters, these investments serve a variety of sectors including oilfield services, plastic and automotive.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Acting Director General of ZonesCorp, said: "We have had an encouraging start of the year with several promising investments that serve all industrial and commercial sectors. We will continue our efforts to create an enabling environment to boost further investments across all targeted sectors, especially oilfield services, automotive, food industries, pharmaceuticals, and building materials, among others.

He added, "Our economic zones are home to over 880 industrial establishments operating in a variety of sectors. Since the beginning of the year, the value of investments in new projects across our zones has exceeded AED350 million. This reiterates ZonesCorp’s leading role in driving the economic diversification in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"Since ZonesCorp’s inception, our economic zones have achieved consistent growth in both qualitative and quantitative terms, whether in the invested capital or the expansion of production lines and industrial equipment," Al Ahmed added.

ZonesCorp pursues a long-term strategy that supports our investors in all stages of their operations through ensuring streamlined procedures and relaxed licensing requirements. In addition to contributing to the development of the industrial sector in the country, such efforts enhance our business environment, improve efficiencies and promote the exchange of ideas and industrial innovations for the benefit of the country’s economy.

Since its inception, ZonesCorp has been playing a prominent role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector through developing five integrated economic zones covering a total area of 50 square kilometers in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and building 30 workers’ residential cities with a total capacity of 420,000 workers.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Abu Dhabi 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Central Bank foreign assets reach AED406 billion i ..

3 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled

25 minutes ago

PM to address the nation today

43 minutes ago

Alex Hales of Karachi Kings diagnosed with some sy ..

51 minutes ago

Seven new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $30.63 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.