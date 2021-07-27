ZonesCorp hands over 1.38 million sqm in Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) As part of its effort to create integrated opportunities and add value to the nation’s automotive industry, Abu Dhabi Ports today announced the completion of 1.38 million square metres (sqm) of commercial and retail areas at Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City by ZonesCorp, part of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster of Abu Dhabi Ports, and one of the largest economic zone operators in the UAE.

Rahayel City is the first integrated hub for the automotive industry in the region to accommodate a full range of auto-related businesses and supporting services. Featuring showrooms, service centres and workshops, auction houses, and sector-based regulatory and governing bodies, the new development is also home to a vehicle test track, an inspection facility, and an auto training centre.

Businesses can take advantage of the hub’s highly optimised integrated ecosystem through a short, medium, and long-term lease agreement that enables accurate forecasting of cost and return-on-investment, thanks to ZonesCorp’s competitive utility rates. The strategically located automotive city also offers one-stop-shop services to fast track approvals and speed up the setting up process for customers.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Abu Dhabi Ports is continuously working to advance the emirate’s position as a leading regional industrial and trade hub.

Working hand-in-hand with key government entities and partners, Abu Dhabi Ports is creating new opportunities for businesses by bringing together various elements of the auto industry and take advantage of Abu Dhabi’s strategic location.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, said, "A centralised automotive hub will enable more effective cost-efficiencies and streamlined value chains for automotive enterprises. Proximity to consumer markets is paramount for auto industry investors and forms an integral part of ZonesCorp’s entire zone proposition. We believe importers and exports to Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City will greatly benefit from Rahayel’s location, connectivity, and integration with world-class infrastructure that includes highways, airports, and mega ports, as well as the UAE’s upcoming railway line."

Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City, set to be completed by June 2022, will comprise numerous retail and commercial plots and will be complemented by lifestyle retail and entertainment facilities as part of an effort to further enhance the wider location’s overall attractiveness.