ZonesCorp steps up precautionary measures against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones, ZonesCorp, announced that it has stepped up precautionary measures against Coronavirus, COVID-19 at its workers residential cities.

As part of the move, ZonesCorp hosted an awareness workshop to educate workers on how to protect themselves from COVID-19 in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

ZonesCorp’s precautionary measures include setting up quarantine facilities for workers coming from outside the country within designated clusters, as well as implementing disinfectant procedures at residential cities and buses used by companies to transport workers from and to the residential cities.

Furthermore, workers are undergoing regular health screening and all residential complexes have been fitted out with thermal detection devices and sterilisation equipment to protect public safety.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Acting Director-General of ZonesCorp, said, "It is a top priority for ZonesCorp to protect the health and safety of workers of various companies and industrial establishments based in our economic zones. In line with this priority, we have taken stringent precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus in line with international best practices."

ZonesCorp comprises 30 workers residential cities with a total capacity of 420,000 workers. Developed to the latest residential health and safety standards, these cities are fitted with all necessary medical services and amenities, and cater to the needs of over 880 industrial and commercial establishments operating in oil, automotive, food, pharmaceuticals, building materials, among others.