ZU Council Approves Emiratisation Plan, Launches New MA In Jurisprudence Of Reality

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

ZU Council approves Emiratisation Plan, launches new MA in Jurisprudence of Reality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Zayed University Council has approved the University Emiratisation Plan and also launched a new Master of Arts in Jurisprudence of Reality.

The announcement was made following the second University Council meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and President of Zayed University.

Noura Al Kaabi opened the meeting and expressed her appreciation to the Council members for their support of the University’s success on its excellence journey, and their continued efforts to promote the university's advancement in research and academics, as well as across its management, administration and outreach programmes.

Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, the University Vice-President, presented the University's strategic and annual objectives, the initial draft of the operating budget for the year 2020, as well as ambitious initiatives the University is keen to implement in the near future in a number of academic areas and a proposal to invest in photovoltaic cells to generate solar energy for the campus.

The Council was briefed on the "Four Star" Rating the University was recently awarded by the QS World University Ranking. This rating places the Zayed University among the 150 top international universities in a number of the of benchmarked standards and criteria.

On an academic level, the Council mandated the University President to issue the lists of graduating cohorts in Undergraduate and Masters programmes for Fall 2019-2020, which include 700 male and female students in both programmes.

The Council also endorsed recommendations submitted by Council Committees, including recommendations by the Academic Affairs Committee to amend the Committee’s Charter and to approve the Undergraduate Admission Policy for the academic year 2020-2021; as well as recommendation by the Emiratisation and Human Resources Committee to increase the current 55 percent ratio in national employment across administrative positions by 10 percent.

