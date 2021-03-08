ZU student lands 1st place at EY Corporate Finance Woman of the Year Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Zayed University (ZU) student, Shama Al Hosani, was recently named the winner of the Ernst & Young’s (EY) Corporate Finance Woman of the Year (CWFY) award for the UAE, following a contest with seven shortlisted finalists from across the country.

Organised by the global professional services firm (EY) and its corresponding youth council, along with the support of the UAE Youth Council, the CFWY competition aims at encouraging Emirati women to pursue careers in the private sector, particularly within the corporate finance industry.

Al Hosani, 21, Emirati Senior Accounting student, mentioned going through three phases in the competition, the Elevator pitch, Individual interview, and Group activity, which determined the finalist to represent the UAE in the Virtual International competition in April 2021 – with the chance to win a three-month-long, all-expenses-paid EY internship taking place in three countries of her choice.

"After going through all the three phases of the competition. I was delighted to be announced as the final winner of the UAE. This competition was a remarkable experience that gave me insight into the world of corporate finance, strategy and transaction. It allowed me to apply the knowledge I have to real business cases and meet very intelligent and accomplished women from the industry who share my passion for corporate finance," Al Hosani said.

She added, "Through this competition, I interacted with EY professionals who helped me dig deeper into the complex domain of transactions. I am honoured to represent the UAE, and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate and gain extraordinary experience from a global platform."

Explaining the three phases of the competition, Acting Dean of the College, Dr. Fatima Al Ali, said, "Initially the students would need to introduce themselves, explain past experiences in the field, as well as mention notable achievements to the judges. The second phase of the exercise is a focussed interview, to scope the students taking on several exciting challenges in the industry, such as assisting clients to operate more efficiently, risk management, foster growth and inspire confidence."

She stated, "Finally, the EY judges move to activity-based measurements, which includes the students’ take on a business case-study and prepare a full business plan. The students need to apply critical thinking to analyse the case and come up with innovative ideas."

The contest, which was held online this year due to challenges caused by the global pandemic, enters its 4th year. The EY Corporate Finance Woman of the Year programme has since spread to 21 countries worldwide – including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.