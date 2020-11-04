ZU’s 3rd annual Education Conference to explore next 50 years in education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Arab Thought Foundation, Zayed University will be hosting the 3rd annual Education Conference, themed "Zayed’s Legacy: the next 50 years start now" which will be held online on Monday, 9th November, and will be attended by ministers and several international educational experts.

The conference aims to provide a platform for educational practitioners, administrators, and academics in the field to share, collaborate, and explore innovative approaches to teaching and learning environments. This year’s conference will feature concurrent sessions offered by faculty from Zayed University’s College of Education, as well as five international speakers who will address the future of teacher preparation, early childhood education and STEM education.

In addition, the conference will feature a speech by Zayed University’s partner Arab Thought Foundation who share their expertise in empowering the youth, modernising teaching and learning methods of Arabic language and highlighting the importance of dialogue and openness to various languages and cultures.

The foundation also extends its expertise in supporting this year’s conference through its efforts towards regional outreach.

The conference will feature partner schools and community stakeholders who are affiliated with the College of Education at Zayed University that will collaborate towards the advancement of K-12 education in the UAE. The conference is also looking at the opportunity for advancing professional development training programmes offered by faculty members from the College of Education.

More than 500 researchers, academics, teachers, and field experts are expected to connect online on 9th November, from 10:00 to 16:00, joining from major academic units such as the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Al Qasimi Foundation, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Sharjah Private school Authority, GEMS Education, Taaleem, Emirates National School, UNESCO, and Zayed University.