.:The Prime Minister reiterated that he would not give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) piece like legislation to corrupt and plunderers as in the past two NROs had already caused huge damage to the country under which they were still reeling.

The Prime Minister expressed his wonder that those who had caused huge losses to the country had now gathered against his government.

He regretted that a ruckus had been created inside parliament by the opposition parties and warned that he would not bow before their blackmailing and pressure.

In the past, people used to phone judges for getting favourable decisions and even attacked the Supreme Court. Such things had happened in the past, he added.

But now the judiciary is independent and NAB could not be instructed. PML-N and PPP had created NAB and appointed its incumbent chairman, he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has presented its first budget after coming into power. He said the nation should understand that it would reflect PTI's ideology of Naya Pakistan.

He said his government was determined to follow the principles laid down by the Riasat-e-Madina. He regretted that those principles were not emulated in Pakistan in the past whereas Western countries had been following those. Those principles were base upon merit, compassion, humanity and welfare of its subjects. State was responsible for safeguarding the rights of minorities who enjoyed equal rights and cited the charter signed by the Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him). Women and servants were given rights in that model state. The UN charter on human rights was based upon these principles.

Under those lofty principles all were equal before the laws, and even the head of the state was fully answerable before the laws and no one hurled threats at the accountability process.

The Prime Minister said from the day first, his opponents were questioning the "Naya Pakistan" and said Riasat-e-Madina was not created in one day and it evolved after passing through a process and with passage of time expanded from Arab peninsula to other parts of the world.

"Imran does not have a switch.

Naya Pakistan will be created under a process. Changes are slowly taking place," he said.

The Prime Minister said now huge pillars had fallen. "It's a change in today's Pakistan".

He said democracy worked when two ideologies worked opposite inside parliament followed by debates which at last turned into consensus. It was the beauty of democratic system.

But, he said, from day first, opposition did not allow him to speak inside the parliament. They had agreed to their demand of forming a commission over allegations of general elections.

Imran Khan said the criminal cases were not instituted by his government rather these were framed by PML-N and PPP governments against each other.

During 2016, the then interior minister had referred to the fake account cases of Zardari and Bilwal similarly, Nawaz's Panama case was surfaced as result of leaks.

Tracing back history, he pointed out that during 90s, both PML-N and PPP had dislodged their governments on allegations of corruption.

Musharraf gave NRO to Nawaz in the Huddabiya money laundering case during 2000. After spending 2 billion rupees on litigation by Musharraf over Swiss cases, he granted another NRO to Zardari. The countrymen paid the price for both NROs.

During, 2008, they returned back and signed charter of democracy to secure the game of musical chairs by agreeing to appoint NAB head.

During this period, they fully indulged in corruption without a fear being nabbed. The country was burdened with huge debt of Rs24000 billion during the ten years period whereas wealth of the two families continued to surge through corruption and illegal means of hawala and hundi. 26 million Dollar money laundering through TTs were traced to Sharif's family whose wealth and assets increased by 85 per cent during this period multiplying four companies into about dozens.

About Zardari's family, he said through fake accounts 100 billion rupees money laundering was done through fake accounts including a 'falooda' seller. A woman with 5 lac dollar was arrested on the airport who used to frequently travel outside the country.