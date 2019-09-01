(@ChaudhryMAli88)

.:Dilating upon the RSS, the prime minister said the world and the West were required to understand the fascist ideology of the supremacist and extremist organization, which was established in 1925 and deeply inspired by the fascist and racist philosophies of Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

According to that ideology, the prime minister said, the RSS believed in the Hindus supremacy viz a viz; the status of all other minorities in India. The RSS had bias against the Muslims rulers. "It believes in ethnic cleansing of the Muslims, it believes that India belonged to Hindus only," he added.

That ideology, he added, led to the assassination of Gandhi. Pakistan was created, after its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was earlier considered as a great advocate for the Hindu-Muslim unity, soon realized that the Muslims in India could not get equal rights as its citizens.

After winning the recent elections in India, the prime minister said, the BJP had appeared as a stronger force.

He wanted the world to know that he was talking about India which was taken over by the extreme philosophy and ideology, like the Nazis who believed that a well organized small group could overtake the large swaths of land.

That ideology was responsible for the worst massacre of Muslims in Indian Gujarat and their lynching for cow slaughtering, he added.

Comparing the serious situation in India, the prime minister said in the State of Madina, the minorities were guaranteed with equal rights and the heads of state were answerable to the general public.

But in India, he said, everything was now opposite.

Even the courts were hesitant to deliver verdicts against the RSS ideology, he added and cited a case of Pehlu Khan, 55, a Muslim dairy farmer from Haryana state, who was lynched by saffron mob openly in public, but the court let all the murders off the hook.

About islam and misconceptions leading to Islamophobia, the prime minister said there was only one Islam and it was unfortunate to link any religion with terrorism. The man on streets in the West should be sensitized to differentiate the religion from individual acts.

He noted with regret that after 9/11, every Muslim in the West was suspected and the term Islamic terrorism gave rise to Islamophobia. Prior to it, the Hindus and Japanese also blew themselves, but no one blamed religion for that, he added.

"Terrorism has nothing to do with religion," he said and urged upon the West to realize Muslims' sentiments of love, affection and reverence they attached with their Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and others.

The freedom of expression could not be used for sacrilegious purposes, he emphasized.

The prime minister noted that Islamophobia had led to attacks on Muslims in the Europe, including the mosque attack in Christchurch. This spectacle encouraged the Indian government to label the legitimate struggle for freedoms like the ongoing one in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as terrorism, he added.

He urged the ISNA members to use their platform and accelerate their efforts to remove misconceptions in the Western world about Islam and the Muslims.