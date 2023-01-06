- 77% of 5,000 polled support dismissal of Christine Lambrecht

BERLIN, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The vast majority of German people that are polled by a research firm believe that Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht should be replaced, a survey said Friday.

Berlin-based research firm Civey's poll for the news portal t-online showed that 77% of 5,000 respondents support the dismissal of Lambrecht, while 13% think that the minister should remain in office.

Some 10% of the respondents said they are hesitant to answer.

Lambrecht from Social Democratic Party has been heavily criticized in the local and social media for taking her son on vacation with an army helicopter and giving a New Year's message among fireworks on social media.

German opposition politicians and defense experts have called for the defense minister to step down over Lambrecht's New Year's speech that they called an "embarrassment."