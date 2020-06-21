01 more dies of coronavirus in AJK raising death toll 845

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) , Jun 21 (APP)::After one more person died of coronavirus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the death toll in the state following the pandemic so far rose to 20, it was officially said.

The only casualty was reported in Muzaffarabad district during last 24 hours, while 32 new positive cases were reported during last 24 hours raising the tally to 845 in the state.

The official statement released to the media on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK – which include 19 patients in Muzaffarabad, 04 in Mirpur, 03 in Kotli and O6 in Bhimbher district.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 20 lives across the state. The 20 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 10 in Muzaffarabad district, 03 in Mirpur, 03 in Bagh and one each in Rawalakot and Bagh districts and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 477 patients tested positive were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in different parts of the state, the authorities said.

These patients included 330 in home isolation and rest of 147 admitted in various state-run hospitals in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

` A total of 247 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 13586 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 13534 had been received with a total of 845 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 845 corona virus positive cases, 348 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Sunday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 12124 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control hs been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.