0.6 Million Int'l Tourists Flock To Mexico By Air In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MEXICO CITY,Jan 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Up to 20.6 million international tourists flocked to Mexico by air in 2022, up 46.3 percent from the previous year, the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday.

Most international tourists came from the United States, Canada and Colombia, reaching 15.

6 million in total, an increase of 39.5 percent from 2021, according to official figures.

"About 4,981,000 tourists of other nationalities were recorded. This is an increase of 72.7 percent compared to 2021, and represents a market share of 24.2 percent," the ministry said.

